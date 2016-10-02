Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR’s Dover race

Martin Truex Jr. turned in another dominating performance Sunday, winning the Citizen Soldier 400 at Dover International Speedway on Sunday.
Four drivers -- Kyle Larson, Tony Stewart, Jamie McMurray and Chris Buescher -- were eliminated from the Chase as NASCAR’s postseason enters the second round at Charlotte Motor Speedway next week.
McMurray, who entered the race tied for 13th in the standings, blew an engine on Lap 192 and finished 40th and last. Larson dropped out of the top 12 due to engine problems that led to an 25th-place finish.
Kevin Harvick, who had also already clinched a spot, finished 37th after an early tire problem sent him to the garage.
