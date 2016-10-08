Decision to postpone Charlotte’s Bank of America 500 NASCAR race could have been worse for drivers

1:52 VIDEO: Brad Keselowski wins Darlington pole Pause

4:22 VIDEO: NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon prepares for Darlington

2:15 VIDEO: The Lady in Black-Darlington Memories

1:19 VIDEO: Ryan Blaneys Bojangles Southern 500 Paint Scheme

2:12 VIDEO: Kevin Harvick on Darlington and Southern 500

0:31 Garden City begins to flood

0:50 Scenes around Lexington as Hurricane Matthew comes through

1:38 Columbia, USC battered by hurricane's wind, rain

0:50 Scenes around Lexington as Hurricane Matthew comes through

0:43 Hurricane Matthew Arrives in Charleston