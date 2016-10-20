NASCAR & Auto Racing

October 20, 2016 6:49 PM

NASCAR at Talladega: Joey Logano in position, but Chase Elliott needs a miracle

By David Scott

Distance: 188 laps, or 500 miles.

Where: Talladega Superspeedway, a 2.66-mile, banked, asphalt oval in Talladega, Ala.

When: 2 p.m., Sunday.

TV: NBC Sports Network.

Radio: Motor Racing Network.

Last year’s winner: Joey Logano.

Also this week: fred’s 250, Truck Series, Talladega Superspeedway, 1 p.m., Saturday, Fox.

Worth mentioning: The second round of the Cup Chase wraps up at Talladega, with the top eight advancing. ... The Truck series has been off since Oct. 1 at Las Vegas, with Charlotte’s William Byron the only driver guaranteed a spot in the Chase’s round of six.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Kevin Harvick: Always finds a way in the Chase.

Kyle Busch: Won Xfinity race at Kansas, then finished fifth the next day.

Joey Logano: Moved up three spots and inside the Chase cutline after Kansas race.

NOT

Brad Keselowski: Picked a bad time for his worst race of the season at Kansas.

Chase Elliott: In 12th place and needs some kind of miracle at Talladega – or a win – to advance.

