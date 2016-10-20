NASCAR at Talladega: Joey Logano in position, but Chase Elliott needs a miracle

Distance: 188 laps, or 500 miles.
Where: Talladega Superspeedway, a 2.66-mile, banked, asphalt oval in Talladega, Ala.
When: 2 p.m., Sunday.
TV: NBC Sports Network.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Joey Logano.
Also this week: fred’s 250, Truck Series, Talladega Superspeedway, 1 p.m., Saturday, Fox.
Worth mentioning: The second round of the Cup Chase wraps up at Talladega, with the top eight advancing. ... The Truck series has been off since Oct. 1 at Las Vegas, with Charlotte’s William Byron the only driver guaranteed a spot in the Chase’s round of six.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Kevin Harvick: Always finds a way in the Chase.
Kyle Busch: Won Xfinity race at Kansas, then finished fifth the next day.
Joey Logano: Moved up three spots and inside the Chase cutline after Kansas race.
NOT
Brad Keselowski: Picked a bad time for his worst race of the season at Kansas.
Chase Elliott: In 12th place and needs some kind of miracle at Talladega – or a win – to advance.
