Charlotte Motor Speedway collecting donations for Hurricane Matthew flood victims

Charlotte Motor Speedway and SMI Properties will host a donation drive all next week to collect bottled water and trash bags for Hurricane Matthew flood victims in central and eastern North Carolina.
Crews will collect bottled water and heavy-duty trash bags, to be distributed in partnership with the American Red Cross to communities in need. Monetary donations also will be accepted.
The drive will run noon to 6 p.m Monday through Saturday at the main entrance of the speedway. Fans in town for the Bad Boy Off Road World of Outlaws World Finals can also leave donations at the main entrance to The Dirt Track at Charlotte.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
