NASCAR: Martinsville at a glance

2:34 Marcus Lattimore reflects on first season as coach, talks coaching future Pause

1:24 Adults return to childhood in the 2016 Conway Big Wheel Race

2:13 Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting

1:05 Tim Tebow 'thankful to be part of the Mets family'

1:57 Bottoms Up: Fall-flavored beers

2:07 Carolina Band's post-game concert: Amazing Grace

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

1:46 Clemson coach Brad Brownell on Tigers' chances to make NCAA tourney