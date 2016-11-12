William Byron’s NASCAR Truck championship hopes end in Phoenix

William Byron’s chances at winning a NASCAR Truck Series championship in his rookie season ended Friday when his engine blew while leading the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix International Raceway.
Charlotte’s Byron had led 112 laps when the engine in his No. 9 Toyota Truck gave way on the 141st of the race’s 150 laps.
Byron, who graduated from Charlotte Country Day earlier this year, finished 27th, meaning he won’t be in the field for next week’s championship round at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Byron has won a rookie-record six races this season, but hadn’t automatically clinched a spot in the final four.
Johnny Sauter, who won two races in the semifinal round, will be joined by defending champion Matt Crafton, Christopher Bell and Timothy Peters in the championship round.
Xfinity Series regular Daniel Suarez won the Phoenix race, with Sauter finishing second and Crafton third.
“We had been running hot a little bit the last run and kind of all night but it stayed within temp range and just started to vibrate maybe the lap before,” Byron said after the race. “I thought it was the tires and didn’t think it was a big deal. It just sputtered and had flames coming out the cowl. Just stinks for this team, they’ve worked so hard.
“It just happens, I guess. We had the best truck, for sure. I guess we can take pride in that, it just is really unfortunate. It’s been an awesome year and we will try to finish it off at Homestead.”
Byron will move up to drive for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series next season.
Comments