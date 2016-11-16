Breaking down NASCAR’s Chase final 4

NASCAR has whittled the Chase for the Cup down to four drivers – Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Carl Edwards, Hendrick Motorsports’ Jimmie Johnson and Team Penske’s Joey Logano. They will face off Sunday in the championship round at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where the driver who finishes highest among the four in the Ford EcoBoost 400 will take the title.
Here’s a look at how the season has gone for each driver, and what it will take for them to win – or lose –the championship.
Kyle Busch
Victories this season: 4
Victories in Chase: 0
Average finish in Chase: 7.3
Career victories at Homestead: 1
Average finish at Homestead: 21.1
Career driver rating at Homestead: 95.5
Why he’ll win it: Busch has had a consistently strong car (except at Talladega, where he stayed near the rear to protect his spot in the standings). And he knows what it takes to win the title.
Why he won’t: He hasn’t won in the Chase this season, and that’s proven to be the way to take the title at Homestead (Kevin Harvick in 2014, Busch last season).
Bet you didn’t know: Busch is seeking to become the 11th champion in history to go back-to-back. The last driver not named Jimmie Johnson to do that was Jeff Gordon in 1997 and ’98.
Carl Edwards
Victories this season: 3
Victories in Chase: 1
Average finish in Chase: 14.9
Career victories at Homestead: 2
Average finish at Homestead: 9.2
Career driver rating at Homestead: 109.4
Why he’ll win it: He’s been better at Homestead than any of the other championship-round drivers. He’s also led 568 laps at Homestead, leading all active drivers.
Why he won’t: Although Edwards won at Texas to make the championship round, his other two races in the semifinals (36th at Martinsville and 19th at Phoenix) were something less than impressive.
Bet you didn’t know: Edwards isn’t on Twitter, but said he’ll join if he wins the championship.
Jimmie Johnson
Victories this season: 4
Victories in Chase: 2
Average finish in Chase: 11.7
Career victories at Homestead: 0
Career best finish at Homestead: 2
Average finish at Homestead: 14.1
Career driver rating at Homestead: 96.8
Why he’ll win it: Johnson has been focused on the chance at winning his record-tying seventh title and he won’t let this opportunity slip away.
Why he won’t: Johnson’s No. 48 team has been plagued with mental mistakes and bad luck for much of the season. Will that catch up to it again?
Bet you didn’t know: Crew chief Chad Knaus is also going for his seventh title with Johnson, but would need one more to tie Dale Inman on top of NASCAR’s career list. Inman won seven with Richard Petty and one with Terry Labonte.
Joey Logano
Victories this season: 3
Victories in Chase: 2
Average finish in Chase: 7.9
Career victories at Homestead: 0
Career best finish at Homestead: 4
Average finish at Homestead: 17.7
Career driver rating at Homestead: 83.5
Why he’ll win it: Logano has been consistently strong in the Chase and won when he had to last week at Phoenix. He’s had a knack of winning at the right time.
Why he won’t: He won’t be able to get around the Joe Gibbs Racing-teamwork of Kyle Busch and Carl Edwards. He’s also never been very good at Homestead, with no victories and an average finish of 17.7.
Bet you didn’t know: At age 26 years, five months and 27 days on Sunday, Logano would be the youngest Cup champion since Kurt Busch (26 years, three months and 17 days) in 2004.
