NASCAR & Auto Racing

November 17, 2016 7:54 PM

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Homestead, Fla.: Ford EcoBoost 400 at a glance

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

Distance: 267 laps, or 400 miles.

Where: Homestead-Miami Speedway, a 1.5-mile asphalt oval in Homestead, Fla.

When: 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

TV: NBC.

Radio: Motor Racing Network.

Last year’s winner: Kyle Busch.

Also this week: Ford EcoBoost 300, Xfinity Series, Homestead-Miami Speedway, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, NBC Sports Network; Ford EcoBoost 200, Truck Series, Homestead-Miami Speedway, 8 p.m., Friday, Fox Sports 1.

Worth mentioning: NASCAR’s season will wrap up with championship weekend at Homestead. … Kyle Busch (Cup) and Matt Crafton (Trucks) hope to repeat as winners. … The Xfinity series will have a new champion.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Joey Logano: Has the momentum heading into the final four.

Kyle Busch: Back in the championship round, where he won in 2015.

NOT

Matt Kenseth: Can’t seem to catch a break in the Chase.

Xfinity series: Won’t have a semifinal-round winner in the final four.

William Byron: Dominant Truck season goes up in smoke at Phoenix.

David Scott

Related content

NASCAR & Auto Racing

Comments

Videos

VIDEO: Southern 500 Winner Carl Edwards

View more video

Sports Videos