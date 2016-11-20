Jimmie Johnson wins his 7th NASCAR title

Jimmie Johnson has won his seventh NASCAR championship.
The win ties Johnson with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty in the NASCAR record books. He did it by holding off defending champion Kyle Busch and Kyle Logano on a late restart.
The fourth contender in the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship was Carl Edwards. His day ended with 10 laps to go after he was collected in a wreck after contact with Logano.
It was also the final NASCAR race for three-time champion Tony Stewart, who is retiring.
Carl Edwards’ championship chances are over.
Joey Logano tried to pass Edwards on a restart with 10 laps to go at the winner-take-all finale, but Edwards tried to fend off the move to maintain his position.
Contact between the two sent Edwards hard into an interior wall, then all the way across the track for a second hit. He was the most dominant driver of the four Chase contenders, but was left with a wrecked race car.
Jimmie Johnson benefited from the incident because he drove through the wreckage and wound up ahead of the remaining two title contenders – Logano and Kyle Busch – for the restart.
