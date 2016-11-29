NASCAR’s Clint Bowyer sues HScott Motorsports

NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer has sued HScott Motorsports for allegedly missing monthly payments and sponsorship commission.
“This has been an ongoing issue with HScott Motorsports for some time,” said Bowyer’s attorney, Robert Muckenfuss, in a statement to the Observer. “We were forced to file the lawsuit after the season because no final payment had been made and we received information that he was liquidating assets but still not paying Clint.”
ESPN.com reported that the suit is seeking at least $2.223 million from HScott Motorsports, for whom Bowyer drove during the 2016 season. Bowyer will move to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2017, replacing the retired Tony Stewart in the team’s No. 14 car.
“We are aware of the lawsuit,” HScott Motorsports spokesman Ramsey Poston told ESPN.com. “Obviously we won’t speak about the details of the suit, but I can say that overall it is frivolous and capricious.
“It is also important to know that (team owner Harry) Scott has used personal resources to loan money to the race team to support it, and to allege that he has taken money out of the race team is simply false. Mr. Scott and the team will aggressively defend itself and will ultimately prevail.”
