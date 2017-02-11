NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes new friends during visit to animal rescue ranch

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy paid a visit Friday to the Rescue Ranch, an 87-acre ranch in Statesville that offers rehabilitation and rescue for animals.
Earnhardt sent out several tweets about the visit. He obviously enjoyed spending time with the animals.
Information about the Rescue Ranch, which offers tours and a “Critter Camp” for kids: www.rescueranch.com; (704) 768-0909.
David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14
More animal fun @RescueRanchNC. Go see the great work they are doing for animals and students. pic.twitter.com/F8jVbBxlFr— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 11, 2017
#Oink @RescueRanchNC pic.twitter.com/8rGytf06oh— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 11, 2017
Don't let the slow pace fool you. He'll git yer toes! @RescueRanchNC pic.twitter.com/QgMK7NYnHy— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 11, 2017
This little guy looked annoyed so I didn't bother messing with him much. @RescueRanchNC pic.twitter.com/ZJiN3Ks2yW— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 11, 2017
This python was found in the closet of an apartment by new tenants. Now lives at @RescueRanchNC pic.twitter.com/Fi5ur195LH— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 11, 2017
Comments