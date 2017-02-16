NASCAR announces it won’t wait to spank pre-race rulebreakers, starting now

NASCAR has decided it will no longer wait to spank pre-race rules violators.
Instead, some rules violations caught during pre-qualifying and pre-race inspections, punishment will be handed out that weekend, rather than being announced the following week. The changes are effective immediately.
The penalties will be determined by what NASCAR describes as “severity, timing and recurrence.” Those violations, which could include parts violations or failing inspection two or more times, might be punished by a loss of hard card credentials, practice time, pit stall selection, tail of field penalty or green flag-pass through and green-flag stop and go penalties.
Safety penalties will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Infractions caught in post-race inspection will still punishable by points deductions, suspensions and fines.
David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14
