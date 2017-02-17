NASCAR: Newlywed Brad Keselowski off to good start in married life

The pace of married life seems to suit former NASCAR Cup champion Brad Keselowski and his bride, the former Paige White.
The Keselowskis, who met in September 2013, tied the knot last Friday. They have a daughter, Scarlett, who will be 2 in May.
Keselowski posted this update from the honeymoon, noting that he soon he’ll go from 2 horsepower on the beach to 750 horsepower on the track.
Off-season training regimen comes to a end...@PaigeKeselowski has me training with 2 hp today on honeymoon— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 15, 2017
750hp Friday @DISupdates pic.twitter.com/viehEdsHyZ
Last weekend, the couple posted this touching video in which Keselowski, 33, said he’ll never forget the day he first laid eyes upon his future wife. He recalled thinking “dear God, if I could only meet someone like that someday.”
Last night will live on forever, an amazing night w/my bride @PaigeKeselowski & our family/friends!https://t.co/UY2rcSMJwh— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 11, 2017
The Keselowskis posted more tweets to show they were having fun.
wedding silliness w/ @paigekeselowski pic.twitter.com/mbB93mfLOX— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 12, 2017
One of my favorite photos. Warming up with the boys... pic.twitter.com/JOPav9zpTC— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 11, 2017
Island time #whatdayisit pic.twitter.com/81EWWH5Zom— Paige (@PaigeKeselowski) February 15, 2017
Thank you all for the kindness this past week! Here's to a safe and great race season !— Paige (@PaigeKeselowski) February 16, 2017
Ps: Don't mind my silly hubby and brother pic.twitter.com/4UVTkzmjFJ
Before the wedding, Keselowski’s racing buddies – including drivers Ty Dillon, Jimmie Johnson, Matt DiBenedetto, Joey Logano, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Busch and Michael McDowell – offered advice on married life in a video from NBC.
Clint Bowyer couldn’t help but get in a tongue-in-cheek reprimand of Keselowski for going all out with the engagement proposal.
“He does this big elaborate thing and makes us all look bad. Thanks, Brad,” chided Bowyer.
"Happy wife, happy life."— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 9, 2017
See what other advice @NASCAR drivers had to offer @keselowski when NASCAR America returns Monday at 6 PM! pic.twitter.com/vYWO4Es5MB
Keselowski is the third NASCAR Cup driver to get married in the offseason, joining Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kurt Busch.
The 2017 NASCAR Cup season gets underway at Daytona International Speedway this weekend with Daytona 500 qualifying on Sunday afternoon.
Keseslowski’s last trip to Daytona International Speedway turned out pretty well, by the way. He won the 2016 Coke Zero 400 back in July, the 100th Cup win for Team Penske and his 20th win in 250 career starts.
So, it’s understandable Keseslowski is eager to see what happens in the 2017 Daytona 500 – the first points race of the Cup season – a week from Sunday.
Quick honeymoon fly over.— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 12, 2017
Cya Thursday @DISupdates #TheClashIsBack #Daytona500
I CANT WAIT! pic.twitter.com/RJ3cnHrgXt
