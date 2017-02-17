NASCAR’s Greg Biffle says he won’t race this season

Greg Biffle is swapping a spot in his NASCAR driver’s cockpit for the television studio.
Biffle, 47, announced on Twitter on Friday that he won’t race in the Cup series this season, which begins Feb. 26 with the Daytona 500. He said he has accepted a position as a guest analyst on NBC Sports’ NASCAR America. His first segment will be March 1 and he will make recurring appearances.
Biffle also said that "if the right opportunity arises I may return to the driver’s seat." He said he received he had received offers to drive again, but decided not to drive this season.
In November, Biffle parted ways with Roush Fenway Racing, for whom he had driven for 19 years. He has 19 career Cup victories, the most recent coming in 2013 at Michigan.
Biffle is the third top-tier NASCAR veteran to announce he won’t drive this season. Tony Stewart has retired and Carl Edwards announced.
David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14
After a great deal of consideration from all the offers I've received, I've decided not to participate full time in #NASCAR this season....— Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) February 17, 2017
If the right opportunity arises I may return to the driver’s seat...— Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) February 17, 2017
I’ve accepted a great opportunity @NBCSports as a reoccurring guest analyst on their show #NASCARAmerica, my first appearance is March 1— Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) February 17, 2017
Comments