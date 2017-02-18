NASCAR: Clash at Daytona postponed to Sunday

Rain postponed Saturday’s scheduled Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway to Sunday at 11:35 a.m.
The exhibition race, which signals an unofficial start to NASCAR’s season, will air on Fox Sports 1. Brad Keselowski will be on the pole and 2016 winner Denny Hamlin on the outside of the front row.
The Clash will be followed by Daytona 500 pole qualifying at 3 p.m.
Saturday’s rain began about an hour before the Clash’s scheduled 8 p.m. start and only let up slightly.
NASCAR deployed its Air Titans and air blowers to dry the track, but the rain didn’t let up and the race was called at about 9:30 p.m.
