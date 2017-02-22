NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. says if he wins Cup championship ‘it would be hard not to hang it up’

0:54 Governor Henry McMaster says the state needs to go on a spending diet Pause

8:48 Muschamp opens 2017 spring football: 'We were a soft organization last year'

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

1:04 Winthrop's Pat Kelsey named in sexiest college basketball coaches list

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

0:56 Chad Holbrook: Gamecocks 'lucky to get out of here with the win'