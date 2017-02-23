NASCAR: Chase Elliott wins 1st Daytona duel qualifying race

Chase Elliott followed up his Daytona 500 pole-winning performance from Sunday with a victory in the first Can-Am Duel qualifying race Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.
Jamie McMurray finished second, meaning he will start third in Sunday’s 500 behind Elliott, who started on the pole and collected 10 championship points with the victory. Kevin Harvick was third and will start fifth.
Brad Keselowski, who started second and led 28 of the race’s 60 laps, was fourth, with Matt Kenseth fifth. The remainder of the field will comprise the inside row of the 500.
Reed Sorenson wrecked late in the race after Corey Lajoie made contact with him on the front stretch. Sorenson hit the inside wall of the first turn hard, but was OK. Paul Menard’s car was also damaged in the accident.
