NASCAR: 2017 Daytona 500 lineup

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott celebrates winning Thursday's first Can-Am Duel race in Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway. Elliott earned the pole for Sunday's Daytona 500 race at Daytona International Speedway last Sunday.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott waits alongside his car along for first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Elliott would win the race.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott celebrates winning the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, left, crosses the finish line to win the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017 with drivers Jamie McMurray and Kevin Harvick chasing.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, left, crosses the finish line to win the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017 with drivers Jamie McMurray, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski chasing.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott celebrates his winning the first Can-Am Duel race in Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Paul Menard kicks up sparks from his under carriage after being involved in an accident during the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick adjusts his helmet prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, right, prays with his wife, Samantha and son, Brexton Busch prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, right, watches a video along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott laughs with passerby along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Elliott would win the first race.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip walks along pit road interviewing drivers prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick smiles at passerby along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch takes a photo of the back of his car prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott watches a video along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A large figure portraying NASCAR driver Kyle Busch entertains Busch's wife, Samantha and son, Brexton along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Joey Logano waits along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski, left, stops to sign an autograph for a young fan along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski, left, waits with his daughter, Scarlett and wife, Paige along pit road prior to the first Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, right, chases after Dale Earnhardt Jr. during the second Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Hamlin would take the lead to win the race.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A NASCAR official, right, motions to driver Jimmie Johnson's pit box team as team members work to repair damage from a wreck during the second Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR officials, right, watch as crewmen work to repair driver Jimmie Johnson's car during the second Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR officials, right, watch as crewmen work to repair driver Jimmie Johnson's car during the second Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin celebrates winning the second Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin celebrates winning the second Can-Am Duel race at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 23, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. smiles while being interviewed by ESPN on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Earnhardt Jr. and other drivers met with the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. glances down at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series decal he turned upside down prior to being interviewed by ESPN on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Earnhardt Jr. and other drivers met with the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. listens to a question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR drivers Darrell Wallace Jr., left and Dale Earnhardt Jr. enjoy a moment together during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is interviewed by ESPN during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick listens to a reporter's question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick walks past the Harley J. Earl Trophy on her way to another interview during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick conducts an interview on the red carpet during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick stands poised on the red carpet waiting for the next question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick posts a video following the last set of questions during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, left, stops to autograph helmets as driver Joey Logano, right, makes his way into the interview area during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Joey Logano laughs while answering a question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson listens to a question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson listens to a question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson listens to a question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson laughs as he walks to the next interview station during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman jokes with a reporter during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip smiles as he reminisces about his career and racing at Dayonta during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger smiles as he responds to a reporter's question during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson answers questions on the red carpet during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson answers questions on the red carpet during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson answers questions on the red carpet during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez, right, begins to laugh as he looks over at driver Erik Jones, center, during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver William Byron smiles as he prepares to be interviewed during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
