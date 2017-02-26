NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch wreck out of Daytona 500

Kevin Harvick won the second stage of Sunday’s Daytona 500. But the big news from the segment came when Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Busch were both forced out of the race after wrecking in Turn 3 of Lap 106.
Busch, who won the first stage, said a rear tire went down in his Toyota. Earnhardt, who was running near the front, couldn’t avoid Busch’s car. Rookie Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chris Buescher were also involved.
Rounding out the top 10 of the second stage were Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Danica Patrick, AJ Allmendinger, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman.
Stage 1: Kyle Busch, who started 21st in Sunday’s Daytona 500, was the winner of the first stage of the season. So Busch picked up 10 points for finishing first and received an additional playoff bonus point which will be carried into the postseason. Busch and his Toyota teammates made pit stops on Lap 17, allowing them to make it through the remainder of the 60-lap stage without stopping for fuel.
The rest of the top 10 of the first stage: Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray, Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson and Danica Patrick.
