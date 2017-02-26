Gallery: The Daytona 500

NASCAR driver Kurt Busch stands in a sea of confetti celebrating his winning the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch covers his head as he celebrates winning the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Actor Owen Wilson speaks to the media on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Wilson is the official starter for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Fans congregate around the start/finish line to write their names and wishes prior to the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum, left, stops to sign autographs for fans prior to the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch closes his eyes and celebrates winning the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, left, turns to his team as they celebrate their winning the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch celebrates winning the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, center, is hugged by his crew chief Tony Gibson, right, as they celebrate winning the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, left, celebrates winning the Daytona 500 with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates NASCAR driver Kurt Busch's winning the Daytona 500 in Victory Lane on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch and his team celebrate winning the Daytona 500 in Victory Lane on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Team owner Tony Stewart, left and NASCAR driver Kurt Busch celebrate winning the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch crosses the finish line to win the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch kicks up grass and dirt in the infield as he celebrates winning the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch and his team celebrate winning the Daytona 500 in the infield of the front stretch on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott (24) leads the field down the front stretch of Daytona International Speedway during the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott (24) starts to fall behind the field in the closing laps of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott (24) coasts across the finish line at the end of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) is caught up in a wreck with driver Kyle Busch (18), Erik Jones (77), Matt Kenseth (20) and Ty Dillon (13) in Turn 3 during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) is caught up in a wreck with driver Kyle Busch (18), Erik Jones (77), Matt Kenseth (20), Ty Dillon (13) in Turn 3 during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) is caught up in a wreck with driver Kyle Busch (18), Erik Jones (77) and Matt Kenseth (20) in Turn 3 during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch (18), Erik Jones (77) and Matt Kenseth (20) and Ty Dillon (13) wreck in Turn 3 during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson (48) turns backward as he wrecks in Turn 3 during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson (48), Chris Buescher (37), Clint Bowyer (14) and Kevin Harvick (4) wreck in Turn 3 during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson (48), Chris Buescher (37), Clint Bowyer (14) and Kevin Harvick (4) wreck in Turn 3 during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson (48), Chris Buescher (37) and Clint Bowyer (14) wreck in Turn 3 during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer (14), Jimmie Johnson (48), Chris Buescher (37), Kevin Harvick (4) and Danica Patrick (10) wreck in Turn 3 during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. prior to the running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. prior to the running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Chase Arthur, center, with theCHIVE playfully pretends to propose to Rae, left, a Monster Energy girl prior to the running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com