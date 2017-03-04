NASCAR: Chase Elliott carries tough lessons of Daytona, winning mentality to Atlanta

2:38 Expedition Lowcountry hauls in 12-foot great white Pause

0:38 Mark Sanford evaluates his Beaufort town hall

1:32 Blythewood vs. Dorman highlights and postgame reaction

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

1:17 NCAA tournament? Gamecocks not looking too far ahead

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers