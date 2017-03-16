NASCAR: Phoenix International Raceway: What you need to know about Sunday’s race

Camping World 500
Distance: 312 laps (stages of 75, 75, 162), or 312 miles (500 kilometers).
Where: Phoenix International Raceway, a 1.51-mile, asphalt oval in Avondale, Ariz.
When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
TV: Fox.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Kevin Harvick.
Also this week: DC Solar 200, Xfinity Series, Phoenix International Raceway, 4 p.m., Saturday, Fox.
Worth mentioning: Harvick has finished no lower than fourth in six of Phoenix’s past seven races.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Martin Truex Jr.: Victory at Las Vegas helps stop a Ford mini-streak.
Kyle Larson: Back-to-back runner-up finishes at Atlanta, Las Vegas.
Kevin Harvick: So he hasn’t won – he leads the points and is usually great at Phoenix.
NOT
Kyle Busch: A classless move going after Joey Logano after Las Vegas race.
Jimmie Johnson: Slow start (no top 10s yet) for seven-time champ.
David Scott
