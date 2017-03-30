NASCAR: STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway: What you need to know

Distance: 500 laps (130, 130, 240), or 263 miles.
Where: Martinsville Speedway, a .526-mile, high-banked, paper-clip-shaped track in Martinsville, Va.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday.
TV: Fox.
Radio: Motor Racing Network.
Last year’s winner: Kyle Busch.
Also this week: Alpha Energy Solutions 250, Truck series race, Martinsville Speedway, Saturday, 2 p.m., Fox.
Worth mentioning: The Xfinity Series takes a week off, returing April 8 at Texas Motor Speedway. ... The Truck series’ last race was at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 4, won by Kyle Busch.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Kyle Larson: Swept the weekend at Fontana. Also 2-2-2-1 over the last four races. Doesn’t get much better than that.
Brad Keselowski: Spun on Lap 3, took damage, still finished second.
Clint Bowyer: Best finish yet for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 14 Ford.
NOT
Martin Truex Jr.: Was in contention late until a bad pit stop cost him four spots.
Danica Patrick: A tough start to the season, best finish was 17th at Atlanta.
David Scott
