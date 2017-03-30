NASCAR & Auto Racing

March 30, 2017 6:29 PM

NASCAR: STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway: What you need to know

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

Distance: 500 laps (130, 130, 240), or 263 miles.

Where: Martinsville Speedway, a .526-mile, high-banked, paper-clip-shaped track in Martinsville, Va.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox.

Radio: Motor Racing Network.

Last year’s winner: Kyle Busch.

Also this week: Alpha Energy Solutions 250, Truck series race, Martinsville Speedway, Saturday, 2 p.m., Fox.

Worth mentioning: The Xfinity Series takes a week off, returing April 8 at Texas Motor Speedway. ... The Truck series’ last race was at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 4, won by Kyle Busch.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Kyle Larson: Swept the weekend at Fontana. Also 2-2-2-1 over the last four races. Doesn’t get much better than that.

Brad Keselowski: Spun on Lap 3, took damage, still finished second.

Clint Bowyer: Best finish yet for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 14 Ford.

NOT

Martin Truex Jr.: Was in contention late until a bad pit stop cost him four spots.

Danica Patrick: A tough start to the season, best finish was 17th at Atlanta.

David Scott

