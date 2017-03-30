NASCAR: STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway: What you need to know

1:30 South Carolina players on Final Four: We're not underdogs Pause

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

1:49 Swimmers were urged last summer not to go into the Saluda River

1:23 Columbia police arrest suspect in 2011 murder of mother, daughter

0:51 Look: USC's Final Four locker room

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

0:45 Gamecocks 'Sweet 16' T-shirts for sale

1:21 Columbia fireflies get stadium ready for the new season

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points