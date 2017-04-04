Dale Jr. wanted to see Gamecocks in NCAA Tournament title game

Dale Earnhardt Jr. would have liked a different matchup in the NCAA Tournament championship game.
The NASCAR driver is from North Carolina and is based there. But he’s also a South Carolina football fan, dating back to the Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier eras.
“I wanted it to be Tar Heels-Gamecocks,” said Earnhardt Jr., who helicoptered into Columbia on Tuesday, landing on the lawn of the Governor’s Mansion for an event to promote the Bojangles’ Southern 500 race at Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend.
Earnhardt Jr. spoke along with Governor Henry McMaster and Kerry Tharp, president of Darlington Raceway.
The driver praised the challenge the historic track presented, saying anyone driving it had to race the track as much as he had to race the other drivers. He said he was champing at the bit to get back after missing the race last year.
He compared Darlington to his legendary father, in the sense that track could also deserve his dad’s nickname: “The Intimidator.”
“It’s the Dale Earnhardt of racetracks,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “People ask me why dad liked the place so much. I think because he admired it.
“Just driving by it as a kid before I ever got to race here, I was nervous.”
Earnhardt Jr. is coming through a rough patch. After missing the final 18 races of 2016, dealing with the effects of a concussion, he said it’s disappointing to be 25th in points standings.
He cited some car issues early in the season, but felt things were running better of late. Despite that, a seven-car wreck last weekend left him with a 34th-place finish. He spoke confidently, but said he needed to make up ground before the summer.
As he looked ahead to Darlington, he spoke about the history of the sport. The race will include a throwback weekend for the third consecutive year, with teams getting creative with looks that pay homage to NASCAR’s past.
The oddly-shaped track was one of the early paved ones, leaving an era when the races were run almost exclusively on dirt.
“This is the track where we sort of broke out,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “It’s changed over the years, but it’s the first big track that they built to where they said, ‘Man, these cars are going to be going faster and faster and faster.’
“This one was the one that broke the mold.”
