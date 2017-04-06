NASCAR: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway: What you need to know

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs? Pause

1:36 Darius Rucker sings "Southern State of Mind" at Colonial Life Arena

3:17 Martin, Staley, Pastides kick things off at Darius Rucker concert

1:15 Tim Tebow opens Fan Fest with Columbia Fireflies

2:28 VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides

1:12 A look at the Pop-up drive in theater coming to Columbia: FunFlicks Outdoor Movies Commercial

1:33 Bottoms Up: Luminescent Lager

0:41 A'ja Wilson talks WNBA decision by Gray, Davis

2:32 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars