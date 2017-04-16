Turns out F1 star Lewis Hamilton might have good reasons to enter Daytona 500 one day

Three-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton caused a bit of a stir this week when he raised the possibility of driving in NASCAR’s most prestigious race, the Daytona 500, in the future.
While this is unlikely to take place soon, there are reasons why a weekend – or longer – run at NASCAR could one day happen for the British driver.
Hamilton’s answer to a question about racing in other series – asked because F1’s Fernando Alonso is driving in the Indianapolis 500 this year – didn’t make a NASCAR race sound like something he planned soon. Hamilton also mentioned MotoGP, where the world’s top motorcycle racers drive, as a possibility.
“I wouldn’t miss out any of the races in Formula One,” FoxSports.com reported. “... I’d like to ride a MotoGP [bike]. Is there another race? Probably a NASCAR race, like the Daytona 500 maybe.”
That would have worked out for Hamilton this year, as the F1 season didn’t start until March 26, four weeks after Kurt Busch took the Cup Series season opener on Feb. 26.
F1 driver Lewis Hamilton wants his children to grow up in the United States, the Daily Mail reported.
Hamilton has driven a Cup Series car – he did a ride swap with Tony Stewart back in 2011 at Watkins Glen International road course. Hamilton “wowed the crowd, spinning the tires of Stewart’s Chevy as he left pit road and turned six laps,” the Associated Press reported at the time.
“I just feel like a kid,” Hamilton said then. “It’s good to feel like a kid again.”
That’s true, but The Daily Mail indicated it’s Hamilton’s desires for his own children that may pull him into a NASCAR ride.
We should be allowed to do more than one series. There was a time when drivers could do multiple series.
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton owns a house in Colorado that’s his favorite place in the world, the British-based website reports. And it’s where he wants his children to grow up.
Fatherhood is a future project for Hamilton as well, as he remains single has no known children. He has been linked romantically to some American women, including Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.
The British-based website added that Hamilton has long wanted to race in the U.S. and would love to tackle more than one series.
“We should be allowed to do more than one series,” Hamilton said. “There was a time when drivers could do multiple series.”
Hamilton, who drives for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, finished second in the Bahrain Grand Prix this week. Sebastian Vettel held off a late charge from Hamilton to win.
