Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife brings him to tears – but all in good fun

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy had a little bit of fun with Snapchat this week, apparently enough to bring her famous husband to tears from laughter.
The NASCAR driver’s wife applied an Easter bunny effect to ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, for nine seconds worth of fun.
Earnhardt posted this reply to his wife’s tweet.
@AmyEarnhardt has me when she tries her @Snapchat filters on @stephenasmith. pic.twitter.com/F0yLJR5X21— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 18, 2017
He clearly gets a kick out of Amy Earnhardt’s sense of humor, a good sign for the young couple, who married on New Year’s Eve.
Because it’s a reply, you’ll need to go to Amy Earnhardt’s Twitter page to give it a like, a retweet or a comment.
Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.
Comments