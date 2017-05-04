NASCAR & Auto Racing

May 04, 2017 3:04 PM

NASCAR: Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway | What you need to know

By Matt Crossman

Correspondent

Distance: 188 laps, or 500 miles.

Where: Talladega Superspeedway, a 2.66-mile, high-banked tri-oval in Talladega, Ala.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox.

Radio: MRN.

Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski.

Also this weekend: Sparks Energy 300 (113 laps, 300.58 miles), Xfinity Series, Talladega, 1 p.m., Saturday, Fox, MRN.

Worth mentioning: Joey Logano, winner of last weekend’s race at Richmond, has finished worse than sixth only once all season, when he crashed at Phoenix and finished 31st. He won last fall’s race at Talladega.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: Through nine races, he has four top 10 finishes; his career best for a full season is six. In three of the past four races, he has finished substantially better than his average running position throughout the race. That speaks to his performance getting stronger at the end of the race.

NOT

Danica Patrick: She has no top 10s and her average finish of 26.1 is tied for the worst of her career (in full seasons). She hasn’t finished better than 17th this season. She is starting, running and finishing in the back of the pack.​

