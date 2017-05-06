Justin Haley wins ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway

Justin Haley won the rain-delayed ARCA Racing Series event at Talladega Superspeedway in the first restrictor-plate start of his career.
Only eligible to race at Talladega after turning 18 late last month, Haley held off Andy Seuss in an overtime finish in MDM Motorsports' No. 28 Toyota.
"That was crazy," Haley said. "We had to work our way from the back. We had a battery issue and made an unscheduled pit stop and went from fourth to 30th. I've always wanted to run Talladega. I can't thank these MDM guys enough. My spotter, Kevin Hamlin, helped me through it. I didn't know what I was doing, but I listened and did what they told me, and it worked out."
Haley, from Winamac, Indiana, also won an ARCA race last year on the Illinois State Fairgrounds' dirt mile. He's racing this season for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
Spencer Davis was third in the race postponed Friday because of rain. Austin Theriault was fourth, followed by Shane Lee, Gus Dean, Bobby Gerhart, Riley Herbst, Tom Hessert and Bo LeMastus.
