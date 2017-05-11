Charlotte Motor Speedway will keep infield safe for democracy – and male strippers

1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia Pause

4:31 South Carolina's Fort Sumter and the start of the Civil War

1:47 3 things you can get jail time for at National Parks

1:49 911 calls from fatal Lexington boat accident

1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff

1:12 A look at the Pop-up drive in theater coming to Columbia: FunFlicks Outdoor Movies Commercial

0:49 Here's how the Baseball team can make it to the post season

3:06 Gorilla family welcomed at Riverbanks Zoo

1:42 Sen. Schumer calls for independent prosecutor on Russia investigation after Trump fires FBI Director Comey