May 13, 2017 12:41 AM

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Any win this year would be good, but if I had to pick ...’

KANSAS CITY, Kansas

As his decision to retire at the end of the season sinks in, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28 is the one race on his bucket list he’d like to win this year.

“The 600 would be awesome,” Earnhardt said. “Charlotte is our home track, and I haven’t won a points race there, so I would like to win there. But there is a long list — any of them that we haven’t won at would be great. Any win this year would be good, but if I had to pick … winning the (Coca-Cola) 600 would mean a lot.

“I always went to that race as a little kid, so I like to win at the places where I spent tons of time at growing up and that was one of them.”

Earnhardt hasn’t won a points race in 33 Cup starts at the track in Concord. He did win the 2000 All-Star Race at Charlotte, the first rookie to do so.

Earnhardt is also winless in 20 starts at Kansas Speedway, where he’s entered in Saturday night’s Go Bowling 400 (7:30 p.m., FS1). He was the runner-up in the spring 2011 race.

