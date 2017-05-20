Rookie Daniel Suarez among 4 drivers advancing to NASCAR All-Star Race

Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez each won a stage of the Monster Energy Open and Chase Elliott took the fan vote, securing them the final four spots in Saturday’s All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
After winning the pole with a top speed of 189.474 mph, Bowyer led all 20 laps in the first stage of the Open, with his best speed coming at 186.754 mph. He returns to the All-Star race after missing it last season.
Blaney finished second to Bowyer in Stage 1. However, he led all 20 laps of Stage 2, earning him his first All-Star Race appearance in his second cup season.
In the final, 10-lap stage, Erik Jones tried to make a late pass, but damaged his car and forced a caution flag with just three laps left. Suarez started first out of the restart and ultimately edged out Austin Dillon.
Elliott finished third in the final stage, but he received the final spot in the All-Star Race when he was declared the winner of the fan vote.
Comments