Kyle Larson, front right, and Kyle Busch, from left, lead the field at the start of the NASCAR All-Star auto race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, May 20, 2017. Mike McCarn AP Photo
NASCAR & Auto Racing

May 20, 2017 9:48 PM

Kyle Busch scores $1 million with All-Star race victory

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
CONCORD, N.C.

Kyle Busch used a bold three-wide pass for the lead to win NASCAR's annual All-Star race for the first time.

Although the race does not count in the standings, it was Busch's first Cup victory of the season and first at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch also won the Truck Series race Friday night, but Saturday night's victory was worth a cool $1 million.

Busch dove low around Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson on the restart to take the lead on the final 10-lap sprint. This year's format pitted 10 drivers against each other for 10 final laps with the money on the line.

Clean air was the difference and Busch was untouchable once out front.

