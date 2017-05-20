Gallery: Kyle Busch wins Monster Energy All-Star Race at CMS

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch celebrates winning the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch bows to the cheers of the fans after winning the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano waves to the fans as he and his team are introduced to the fans prior to the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray waves to the fans as he and his team are introduced to the fans prior to the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
A motorcyclist performs wheelies during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
A crewman for NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin pumps up the fans during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR fans cheer the drivers during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. waves to fans as he and his team are introduced prior to the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR fans reach out trying to slap hands with driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch motions to the fans during introductions prior to the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson waves to fans during introductions prior to the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick reaches out to slap hands with fans during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch looks to give two lucky fans a hat during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his team are introduced prior to the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson and his team are introduced prior to the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, second from left, begins to make his move to pass driver Brad Keselowski, left as they cross the starting line in the final stage of the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. Busch would take the lead to win the race and $1,000,000.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch pumps his fist as he performs a burnout after winning the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch exits his car in a haze of smoke after winning the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch jumps into the air at the finish line after winning the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch carries the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch acknowledges the cheers of the fans after winning the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
NASCAR drivers Paul Menard, left, Danica Patrick and crew members wait along pit road for the NASCAR Monster Energy Open to begin on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The American flag is carried into the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway by a skydiver prior to the running of the NASCAR Monster Energy Open on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Former President and General Manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway Humpy Wheeler walks down pit road prior to the running of the NASCAR Monster Energy Open on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer laughs with passerby as he waits along pit road for the start of the NASCAR Monster Energy Open on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Bowyer would win the first segment of the race.
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, left, speaks with a crew member along pit road prior to the start of the NASCAR Monster Energy Open on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez laughs with passerby along pit road prior to the start of the NASCAR Monster Energy Open on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, left, talks with his grandfather Richard Childress, right, on pit road prior to the start of the NASCAR Monster Energy Open on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
