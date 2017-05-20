Kyle Busch won Saturday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.
NASCAR & Auto Racing

May 20, 2017 10:25 PM

NASCAR: Saturday’s All-Star Race results from Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Associated Press

Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race

Sunday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 70 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 70, 0, 0.

3. (4) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 70, 0, 0.

4. (5) Kurt Busch, Ford, 70, 0, 0.

5. (10) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 70, 0, 0.

6. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 70, 0, 0.

7. (20) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 70, 0, 0.

8. (12) Joey Logano, Ford, 70, 0, 0.

9. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 70, 0, 0.

10. (9) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 66, 0, 0.

11. (18) Ryan Blaney, Ford, garage, 60, 0, 0.

12. (14) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, garage, 60, 0, 0.

13. (17) Clint Bowyer, Ford, garage, 60, 0, 0.

14. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, garage, 60, 0, 0.

15. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, garage, 60, 0, 0.

16. (13) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, garage, 60, 0, 0.

17. (11) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, garage, 60, 0, 0.

18. (6) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevrolet, garage, 60, 0, 0.

19. (15) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, accident, 57, 0, 0.

20. (8) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, garage, 20, 0, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 179.085 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 12 minutes, 47 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.274 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 3 laps.

Lead Changes: 3 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 1-40; R.Blaney 41; J.Johnson 42-60; Ky.Busch 61-70

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 1 time for 39 laps; J.Johnson, 1 time for 18 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 9 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Johnson, 2; B.Keselowski, 2; M.Truex, 2; Ku.Busch, 1; K.Larson, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Newman, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 475; 2. M.Truex, 431; 3. B.Keselowski, 408; 4. C.Elliott, 361; 5. J.McMurray, 354; 6. K.Harvick, 347; 7. Ky.Busch, 325; 8. J.Johnson, 323; 9. J.Logano, 320; 10. C.Bowyer, 317; 11. R.Blaney, 291; 12. D.Hamlin, 289; 13. R.Stenhouse, 276; 14. Ku.Busch, 246; 15. K.Kahne, 242; 16. R.Newman, 238.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

