Dale Earnhardt Jr., left, wants Alex Bowman, right, to drive the No. 88 Cup Series car next season for Hendrick Motorsports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., left, wants Alex Bowman, right, to drive the No. 88 Cup Series car next season for Hendrick Motorsports. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP File Photo
Dale Earnhardt Jr., left, wants Alex Bowman, right, to drive the No. 88 Cup Series car next season for Hendrick Motorsports. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP File Photo

NASCAR & Auto Racing

May 21, 2017 9:02 PM

Here’s who Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks should replace him in the No. 88 when he retires

By Mike Reader

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

Intense as it may be, speculation on who will replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. when he retires at the end of the NASCAR season remains just that, for now, but NASCAR’s most popular driver has established his own favorite.

If Earnhardt had his druthers, Alex Bowman would be driving the No. 88 Cup Series car next season for Hendrick Motorsports.

At least that’s what Earnhardt told fans near the end of a live Periscope video chat following Saturday’s NASCAR All-Star Race.

“Alex Bowman to the 88 next year? Is that what you guys want?” asked Earnhardt. “That would be pretty awesome to see Alex in that car. That’s the plan I hope.”

RACEBEST_23
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. watches his team work on his car during Friday’s practice for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Earnhardt also dismissed a fan’s inquiry about Ryan Blaney taking his place.

“Blaney is working for Penske. He’s not going anywhere,” Earnhardt said. “Penske is not going to let Blaney go anywhere, and neither would I.”

Then Earnhardt repeated his endorsement of Bowman.

“Yeah, Alex in the 88,” Earnhardt said. “That sounds good to me. I mean that kid earned it last year. He ran good.”

NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing
Alex Bowman points to the pole award sticker on his car after winning the pole for a Cup Series race at Phoenix International Raceway in November.
Ralph Freso AP

Bowman, 24, drove the No. 88 in 10 races last year when Earnhardt was sidelined by a concussion. Bowman won the pole at Phoenix International Raceway and had three top-10 finishes in the No. 88 in 2016.

Overall, Bowman has had 81 Cup Series starts with no wins.

The Tucson, Ariz., native has not competed this season in a NASCAR Cup or Xfinity race. He’s made one Truck Series appearance, finishing sixth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March.

Bowman works as a test driver in Hendrick Motorsports’ racing simulator.

Bowman told the Observer in February that he had some Cup offers but “there just really wasn’t anything that was going to make me leave Hendrick Motorsports.

“I want to be part of a winning organization, whether I am driving, just working for the team, doing testing or doing the simulation stuff. ... Nothing was going to drag me away from here.”

If Earnhardt has his way, apparently, no one will drag him away from Hendrick anytime soon.

DALEJR_01
If Dale Earnhardt Jr. had his druthers, Alex Bowman would be driving the No. 88 Cup Series car next season for Hendrick Motorsports.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad 0:49

Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad
Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes 2:49

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes
VIDEO: Southern 500 Winner Carl Edwards 3:26

VIDEO: Southern 500 Winner Carl Edwards

View More Video

Sports Videos