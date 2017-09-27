NASCAR’S playoff elimination race at Dover: What you need to know

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400.
Distance: 400 laps, or 400 miles.
Where: Dover International Speedway, a 1-mile, concrete oval in Dover, Del.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday.
TV: NBCSN.
Radio: MRN.
Last year’s winner: Martin Truex Jr.
Also this week: Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200, Xfinity Series, Dover International Speedway, 3 p.m., Saturday, NBCSN.
Worth mentioning: Jimmie Johnson has won this race five times, more than any other driver. The most recent victory came in 2013.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Kyle Busch: Busch won at New Hampshire last weekend, clinching his spot in the second round of the NASCAR playoffs.
Martin Truex Jr.: Truex managed to just avoid the major wreck at New Hampshire and rallied to finish fifth.
NOT
Kevin Harvick: Contact with Austin Dillon led to Harvick getting hit head-on, ending his day at New Hampshire and sending him to 10th in the standings.
Kurt Busch: The man who hit Harvick is even worse off, slipping to 15th in the standings and putting himself in danger of being eliminated.
