Martin Truex Jr.won last year’s October race at Dover. Last week, he managed to just avoid the major wreck at New Hampshire and rallied to finish fifth. Mel Evans AP

NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR’S playoff elimination race at Dover: What you need to know

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

September 27, 2017 8:50 PM

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400.

Distance: 400 laps, or 400 miles.

Where: Dover International Speedway, a 1-mile, concrete oval in Dover, Del.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

TV: NBCSN.

Radio: MRN.

Last year’s winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Also this week: Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200, Xfinity Series, Dover International Speedway, 3 p.m., Saturday, NBCSN.

Worth mentioning: Jimmie Johnson has won this race five times, more than any other driver. The most recent victory came in 2013.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Kyle Busch: Busch won at New Hampshire last weekend, clinching his spot in the second round of the NASCAR playoffs.

Martin Truex Jr.: Truex managed to just avoid the major wreck at New Hampshire and rallied to finish fifth.

NOT

Kevin Harvick: Contact with Austin Dillon led to Harvick getting hit head-on, ending his day at New Hampshire and sending him to 10th in the standings.

Kurt Busch: The man who hit Harvick is even worse off, slipping to 15th in the standings and putting himself in danger of being eliminated.

Brendan Marks

