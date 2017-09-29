NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace needs a sponsor for 2018. Maybe this crazy video will help him.

Bubba Wallace sure has a hankering for pizza.
Specifically for Domino’s – and not just for the pies. Wallace, a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, is currently slated to move up to the Cup Series in 2018, but first he has to secure a full-time sponsor. If the video he tweeted out on Friday is any indication, he’s close to doing so.
Maybe this will get their attention..♂️ pic.twitter.com/tpgekV8Wi5— Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) September 29, 2017
Wallace tweeted, “Maybe this will get their attention,” when he released the video along with an emoji of a man shrugging his shoulders.
The video features Wallace on a golf course, eating Domino’s in a variety of situations. He holds a slice in his mouth while he tees off, wipes his sweat with a Dominoes-branded towel, and even putts into a hole covered up by a pepperoni slice.
Toward the end of the video, Wallace is interviewed about how close he is to securing a full-time sponsor for next season.
“Not yet, but I feel like we’re really close,” Wallace said. “So close that I can actually taste it.”
He then swaps out his pizza and towel for a gold club and hits one final drive.
Wallace is 19th in the standings for the Xfinity Series. Halfway through this season, his Roush Fenway team folded because of a lack of sponsorship. He is in discussions to drive the No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports, but a deal hasn’t been announced.
