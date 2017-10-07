Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s last race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is end of an era

More Videos 1:55 Gilbert's Chad Leaphart: This win was for a lot of people Pause 2:06 Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right 1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? 1:58 USC vs. Arkansas a bigger physical or mental challenge? 0:56 Jacquez Terrell after rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns in Spring Valley's 42-21 win over Irmo 2:30 Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff 2:34 Ryan Carter thankful to have Dabo Swinney's support 1:19 SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:18 What's next for South Carolina's offense 3:11 Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end Fan favorite Earnhardt Jr reflects on his winning against his father and wanting his fans to be happy. Fan favorite Earnhardt Jr reflects on his winning against his father and wanting his fans to be happy. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Fan favorite Earnhardt Jr reflects on his winning against his father and wanting his fans to be happy. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com