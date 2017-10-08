NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway: 3 takeaways, results from Sunday’s race

Martin Truex Jr. won his second playoff race on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which gives him six victories this year, but there are other implications from the race as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Sunday’s Bank of America 500 race:

1. Truex reminded everyone he’s still the guy to beat

Talk this weekend around Charlotte Motor Speedway was more focused on Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson as potential championship contenders, but let Truex’s win serve as a reminder – there is still one man everyone must beat for a championship this year, and he drives the No. 78 car. Truex has now won six races this year, two more than any other driver, and he’s got a 34-point lead over second-place Larson right now. Truex didn’t make it out of the second round of the NASCAR playoffs last year, and this win solidifies that history won’t repeat itself in 2017.

2. Another runner-up finish for Chase Elliott

That Elliott hasn’t won his first Cup Series race yet is hard to imagine, especially after his second consecutive runner-up finish in Sunday’s Bank of America 500. This one was less painful for the young driver than last weekend at Dover (where he got passed by Kyle Busch with two laps to go), if only because Truex had a couple of car lengths’ lead when he crossed the finish line. Still, Elliott’s consistent Top 5 finishes are helping him in terms of advancing through the playoffs. When you think about it that way, it’s even more impressive that he’s fourth in the standings despite having never made it to Victory Lane (except for with his father, Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott).

3. Kyle Busch down, but not out

There were people this weekend who thought Kyle Busch might be the biggest challenger for Truex come season’s end, but his odds of making it to the season finale in Homestead took a hit Sunday. Busch struggled all afternoon, starting with slamming into the wall in the middle of the second stage. He kept racing though, albeit laps back from the leader, but that initial crash only compounded into other issues as the race went on. He came 29th when everything settled, dropping him from second to sixth on the leaderboard. That doesn’t mean he won’t still advance to the third round, as it would take another terrible afternoon to truly sink his championship hopes, but he definitely has some work to make up in the last stretch of the season.

Bank of America 500

The full race results, from the Associated Press:

Sunday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 337 laps, 47 points.

2. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 337, 53.

3. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 337, 54.

4. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 337, 43.

5. (18) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 337, 41.

6. (14) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 337, 33.

7. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 337, 34.

8. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 337, 31.

9. (9) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 337, 28.

10. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 337, 38.

11. (2) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 337, 38.

12. (23) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevrolet, 337, 25.

13. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 337, 24.

14. (26) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 337, 23.

15. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 337, 22.

16. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 337, 21.

17. (38) Erik Jones, Toyota, 337, 20.

18. (21) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 337, 19.

19. (20) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 337, 18.

20. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 337, 17.

21. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 337, 16.

22. (8) Kurt Busch, Ford, 337, 24.

23. (29) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 337, 14.

24. (24) Aric Almirola, Ford, 337, 13.

25. (30) Landon Cassill, Ford, 336, 12.

26. (28) Joey Logano, Ford, 335, 11.

27. (5) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 335, 10.

28. (39) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 333, 9.

29. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 331, 14.

30. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 330, 7.

31. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 330, 6.

32. (33) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 326, 0.

33. (36) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 326, 0.

34. (32) Cole Whitt, Chevrolet, 295, 3.

35. (16) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 293, 2.

36. (35) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 267, 1.

37. (31) David Ragan, Ford, accident, 263, 1.

38. (12) Danica Patrick, Ford, accident, 263, 1.

39. (40) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, accident, 89, 0.

40. (11) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, accident, 43, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 139.119 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 38 minutes, 0 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.911 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 44 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 1-40; C.Elliott 41-51; K.Harvick 52-93; J.McMurray 94-97; Ky.Busch 98-116; K.Harvick 117; Ky.Busch 118-120; K.Harvick 121-225; C.Elliott 226; D.Hamlin 227-231; K.Kahne 232-233; M.Truex 234-267; K.Larson 268-279; K.Harvick 280; M.Truex 281-337

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Harvick, 4 times for 145 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 89 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 43 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 20 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 11 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 10 laps; J.McMurray, 1 time for 3 laps; K.Kahne, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: M.Truex, 6; Ky.Busch, 4; K.Larson, 4; J.Johnson, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; B.Keselowski, 2; R.Stenhouse, 2; R.Blaney, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Dillon, 1; K.Harvick, 1; K.Kahne, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Newman, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. M.Truex, 3106; 2. K.Larson, 3072; 3. K.Harvick, 3069; 4. C.Elliott, 3059; 5. D.Hamlin, 3056; 6. Ky.Busch, 3055; 7. J.Johnson, 3051; 8. J.McMurray, 3044; 9. M.Kenseth, 3043; 10. B.Keselowski, 3042; 11. R.Blaney, 3039; 12. R.Stenhouse, 3034; 13. A.Dillon, 2086; 14. K.Kahne, 2074; 15. Ku.Busch, 2068; 16. R.Newman, 2068.