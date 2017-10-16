Sunday was Dale Earnhardt Jr. Day. Here’s why he’ll likely always remember it fondly.

More Videos 4:18 Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start Pause 4:32 Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 1:29 SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger 2:02 Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:56 Do you know the origins of fantasy football? 0:53 What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee 1:08 USC celebrates win at Tennessee 2:30 Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff 1:53 Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end Fan favorite Earnhardt Jr reflects on his winning against his father and wanting his fans to be happy. Fan favorite Earnhardt Jr reflects on his winning against his father and wanting his fans to be happy. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Fan favorite Earnhardt Jr reflects on his winning against his father and wanting his fans to be happy. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com