More Videos

Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee 0:45

Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee

Pause
SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger 1:29

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee 0:53

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start 4:18

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty 0:34

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end

    Fan favorite Earnhardt Jr reflects on his winning against his father and wanting his fans to be happy.

Fan favorite Earnhardt Jr reflects on his winning against his father and wanting his fans to be happy. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Fan favorite Earnhardt Jr reflects on his winning against his father and wanting his fans to be happy. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

NASCAR & Auto Racing

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife are expecting their first child. Is it a boy or girl?

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

October 16, 2017 4:35 PM

There’s another Earnhardt on the way.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced on Instagram on Monday afternoon that he and his wife, Amy, are expecting their first child soon.

“Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child,” the post read. “A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her.”

Along with the post, Earnhardt posted a picture of small pink shoes signaling that the baby will be a girl.

Amy and Dale first met in 2008, when Amy was part of an interior design crew redoing Earnhardt’s new house. They were married last New Year’s Eve and since then, Earnhardt has said publicly that the two would like to start a family. Three weeks ago at Dover, he again mentioned that as one of his reasons behind retiring from NASCAR after this season.

Earnhardt has never won a Cup Series championship, but has been NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver 14 years running. He has struggled on the track this year but has been doing better as of late.

At Dover he finished seventh and then he came 12th at Charlotte. Then in Talladega, he won the pole before being one of just 14 drivers to actually finish the race. He came seventh there, too.

In an interview with USA Today earlier this year, Amy told reporters a little bit about life with Earnhardt.

“I know he has this kind of persona as a race car driver,” she said in that interview, “but he’s just a sweet guy.”

There was no due date on Earnhardt’s Instagram post, but on his Twitter, Earnhardt explained that he and Amy learned they were expecting on September 1. That means the baby should be born midway through next year’s NASCAR season, which begins in Daytona in February 2018.

Turns out Earnhardt picked the right time to retire, after all.

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee 0:45

Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee

Pause
SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger 1:29

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee 0:53

What we learned in South Carolina's win over Tennessee

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start 4:18

Bentley, Turner on how USC offense got going after slow start

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty 0:34

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 7:43

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad

    Dale Earnhardt Jr. says the Darlington Raceway has something in common with his late father, and also talks about why the track made him a little nervous.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad

View More Video