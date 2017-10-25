NASCAR at Martinsville: The skinny on Sunday’s race at the Cup Series’ shortest track

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500
Distance: 500 laps, or 263 miles.
Where: Martinsville Speedway, a .526-mile, asphalt and concrete oval in Ridgeway, Va.
When: 3 p.m. Sunday.
TV: NBCSN.
Radio: MRN.
Last year’s winner: Jimmie Johnson.
Worth mentioning: Martinsville is the shortest track in the Cup Series.
Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not
HOT
Martin Truex Jr.: Truex won his seventh race at Kansas, the most of any driver this season, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.
Kyle Busch: He needed a strong showing at Kansas to advance, and he got just that, vaulting himself back to second in the standings.
NOT
Kyle Larson: A blown engine eliminated him from the playoffs much earlier than anticipated; now the best he can hope for is to play spoiler to someone else.
Matt Kenseth: Kenseth had a good shot to advance until a crew penalty meant he couldn’t continue driving, thus ending his bid for another championship.
Brendan Marks
Comments