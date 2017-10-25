Jimmie Johnson (48) spins out in the infield during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Johnson survived last week’s playoffs elimination and will race this week at Martinsville, where he won last year.
NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Martinsville: The skinny on Sunday’s race at the Cup Series’ shortest track

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

October 25, 2017 8:32 PM

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500

Distance: 500 laps, or 263 miles.

Where: Martinsville Speedway, a .526-mile, asphalt and concrete oval in Ridgeway, Va.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday.

TV: NBCSN.

Radio: MRN.

Last year’s winner: Jimmie Johnson.

Worth mentioning: Martinsville is the shortest track in the Cup Series.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Martin Truex Jr.: Truex won his seventh race at Kansas, the most of any driver this season, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Kyle Busch: He needed a strong showing at Kansas to advance, and he got just that, vaulting himself back to second in the standings.

NOT

Kyle Larson: A blown engine eliminated him from the playoffs much earlier than anticipated; now the best he can hope for is to play spoiler to someone else.

Matt Kenseth: Kenseth had a good shot to advance until a crew penalty meant he couldn’t continue driving, thus ending his bid for another championship.

Brendan Marks

  Comments  

