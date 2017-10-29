NASCAR Cup Series | Results and 3 takeaways from Sunday’s race at Martinsville

Kyle Busch advanced to the championship race for the third consecutive year with his win on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, but there are other implications from the race as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Sunday’s First Data 500 race:
1. One golden ticket down has been punched
For all the drama that went down on Sunday, the easiest takeaway is that Kyle Busch won and in doing so, he earned his spot in the championship race at Homestead. This will be the third year in a row that Busch races for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, winning it in 2015, and he has as good a chance as anyone to win it again this season. Busch likely could have advanced to the final four on points had he not won one of the three races in this stage of the playoffs, but locking down his golden ticket early isn’t a bad thing. The driver who won at Martinsville last year and clinched his spot in Homestead early was Jimmie Johnson, who went on to win the championship... If anything, that bodes well for Busch.
2. Poor Chase Elliott, who deserves to be mad
Chase Elliott has somehow still never won a Cup Series race, but the fact that he consistently comes in second – he’s done so six times so far in his short career – makes that even harder to deal with. It looked like he would finally make it into Victory Lane at Martinsville, leading with 38 laps to go. But Keselowski passed him then, and when Elliott regained the lead with four laps to go, Denny Hamlin punted him into the wall and prevented him from getting the win. Hamlin and Elliott are both fighting to make it into the final four and race for a championship, but after the race, they deservedly got into a spat. You have to feel for Elliott, who called what Hamlin did, “over the line,” after the race. When a win would be your first ever in the Cup Series, not to mention punching your golden ticket to the championship race, you can see why Elliott would be as upset as was. But if he keeps doing what he’s doing, and he keeps racing as well as he has in the first two years of his career so far, then that first win isn’t too far off.
3. Who else has a shot at a championship spot?
All season long, talk about Homestead has centered on three drivers: Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. With Larson shockingly eliminated last season and Busch now having clinched his spot in the championship race, Truex is the only one of the three whose future is still undetermined. Still, he narrowly finished second at Martinsville and has built up such a points lead that him missing the final four seems practically unimaginable. So, other than Truex, which other two drivers might make it to Homestead? Kevin Harvick came from behind and finished fifth at Martinsville, and he’s been solid all season. It’s impossible to count out Jimmie Johnson based on his championship pedigree, but he hasn’t been as good as he was in past winning seasons. There’s still two races to be run, but if you had to make a guess now, I’d say Harvick and Keselowski end up with Truex and Busch in Homestead.
Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks
First Data 500
The full race results, from the Associated Press:
Sunday
At Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville, Va.
Lap length: 0.526 miles
St
Driver
Car
Laps
*
Rating
1
14
Kyle Busch
Toyota
505
0
58
2
2
Martin Truex Jr
Toyota
505
0
48
3
5
Clint Bowyer
Ford
505
0
36
4
7
Brad Keselowski
Ford
505
0
53
5
13
Kevin Harvick
Ford
505
0
36
6
34
Trevor Bayne
Ford
505
0
31
7
6
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
505
0
31
8
4
Ryan Blaney
Ford
505
0
38
9
17
Matt Kenseth
Toyota
505
0
31
10
22
Ricky Stenhouse Jr
Ford
505
0
27
11
21
Dale Earnhardt Jr
Chevrolet
505
0
26
12
24
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
505
0
33
13
25
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
505
0
26
14
18
Ryan Newman
Chevrolet
505
0
23
15
15
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
505
0
22
16
12
Kasey Kahne
Chevrolet
505
0
24
17
23
Danica Patrick
Ford
505
0
20
18
10
Aric Almirola
Ford
505
0
19
19
20
Michael McDowell
Chevrolet
505
0
18
20
19
Paul Menard
Chevrolet
505
0
17
21
29
Chris Buescher
Chevrolet
505
0
16
22
11
Kurt Busch
Ford
505
0
15
23
33
Landon Cassill
Ford
505
0
14
24
1
Joey Logano
Ford
504
0
29
25
30
Cole Whitt
Chevrolet
504
0
12
26
8
Erik Jones
Toyota
504
0
11
27
3
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
504
0
21
28
31
David Ragan
Ford
503
0
9
29
16
Jamie McMurray
Chevrolet
503
0
8
30
26
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
501
0
7
31
35
Gray Gaulding
Toyota
501
0
6
32
32
Reed Sorenson
Chevrolet
500
0
5
33
36
Corey Lajoie
Toyota
500
0
4
34
40
Hermie Sadler
Chevrolet
494
0
3
35
38
Kyle Weatherman
Chevrolet
488
0
2
36
39
Carl Long
Chevrolet
444
1
0
0
37
9
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet
300
1
0
1
38
37
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Chevrolet
274
2
0
1
39
28
Matt DiBenedetto
Ford
187
3
0
1
40
27
AJ Allmendinger
Chevrolet
94
1
0
1
*Reason out: 1-accident, 2-reargear, 3-electrical.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 74.901 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 32 minutes, 47 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.141 seconds.
Caution Flags: 11 for 74 laps.
Lead Changes: 16 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: J.Logano 1-48; B.Keselowski 49-78; J.Logano 79-89; J.Johnson 90-113; B.Keselowski 114-134; Ky.Busch 135-257; B.Keselowski 258-265; Ky.Busch 266-324; C.Elliott 325-362; B.Keselowski 363-385; C.Elliott 386-458; Ky.Busch 459; C.Elliott 460-470; B.Keselowski 471-496; C.Elliott 497; D.Hamlin 498-504; Ky.Busch 505
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): Ky.Busch, 4 times for 180 laps; C.Elliott, 4 times for 119 laps; B.Keselowski, 5 times for 103 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 57 laps; J.Johnson, 1 time for 23 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 6 laps.
Wins: M.Truex, 7; Ky.Busch, 5; K.Larson, 4; J.Johnson, 3; B.Keselowski, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; R.Stenhouse, 2; R.Blaney, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Dillon, 1; K.Harvick, 1; K.Kahne, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Newman, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. M.Truex, 4117; 2. Ky.Busch, 4100; 3. B.Keselowski, 4079; 4. K.Harvick, 4053; 5. J.Johnson, 4050; 6. R.Blaney, 4047; 7. D.Hamlin, 4045; 8. C.Elliott, 4027; 9. K.Larson, 2237; 10. M.Kenseth, 2215; 11. K.Kahne, 2150; 12. A.Dillon, 2148; 13. J.McMurray, 2146; 14. R.Stenhouse, 2146; 15. Ku.Busch, 2139; 16. R.Newman, 2130.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
Comments