NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR playoffs at Phoenix: What you need to know about Sunday’s elimination race

By Brendan Marks

November 06, 2017 10:33 PM

Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500

Distance: 312 laps, or 312 miles.

Where: Phoenix International Speedway, a 1-mile, asphalt trioval in Avondale, Arizona.

When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

TV: NBC.

Radio: MRN.

Last year’s winner: Joey Logano.

Also this week: Ticket Galaxy 200, Xfinity Series, Phoenix International Speedway, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, NBC.

Worth mentioning: Technically, Phoenix International measures its races in kilometers, making it one of just two courses (the other being Watkins Glen) to do so.

Who’s Hot/ Who’s Not

HOT

Kevin Harvick: Harvick’s win at Texas clinched his berth in the championship race at Homestead, where he has a favorable history.

Martin Truex Jr.: Even though Harvick passed him for the win, Truex also advanced to Homestead by virtue of his massive points advantage.

NOT

Jimmie Johnson: Johnson is the lowest-ranked remaining playoff driver, and he finished 27th at Texas, three laps back from the leaders.

Kyle Larson: Another unfinished race for Larson, this time due to a wreck, as the wheels have come off for the young driver quickly these past few weeks.

Brendan Marks

  Comments  

