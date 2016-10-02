Rockets rout Yao's Shanghai Sharks 131-94 in exhibition

The Houston Rockets gave Yao Ming a warm welcome and his Shanghai Sharks a rude one.
James Harden had 16 points and 10 assists, and the Rockets beat the Sharks 131-94 on Sunday night in their exhibition opener.
The Rockets had 72 points by halftime in their first game under coach Mike D'Antoni.
Yao, the former Rockets star who was enshrined last month in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, received a huge ovation when shown on the overhead videoboard. He now owns the Sharks, the team he played before being the No. 1 pick in the 2002 draft.
— SHARKS: Jimmer Fredette scored 33 points. The former NCAA player of the year who played briefly for the New York Knicks last season added eight assists.
— ROCKETS: Nene and Ryan Anderson both had 12 points in their first games with Houston. K.J. McDaniels also finished with 12. ... Eric Gordon had eight points in his Rockets debut.
— UP NEXT: Houston (1-0) hosts New York on Thursday.
