Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller sits out practice Wednesday

It doesn’t sound like Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller will be available to play anytime soon.
Zeller has been held out of contact drills this preseason while he receives treatment for a bone bruise along his right knee. Wednesday he was held out of the entire practice.
"He’s not even doing the non-contact stuff at this stage, so he has a long way to go," said Hornets coach Steve Clifford.
Zeller originally suffered the injury during the playoff series against the Miami Heat last spring. He had to drop off the select team that scrimmaged against Team USA in Las Vegas when the injury flared up.
In Zeller’s absence, center Roy Hibbert started for the Hornets against the Dallas Mavericks Monday and figures to start Thursday when the Hornets play the Boston Celtics at Greensboro Coliseum.
Bonnell: 704-358-5129; @rick_bonnell
Comments