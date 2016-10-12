Basketball

October 12, 2016 4:41 PM

Remainder of Charlotte Hornets’ week is all about tough practices

By Rick Bonnell

This wasn’t some grand plan by the Charlotte Hornets, to take a six-day break from exhibitions during the preseason, but it’s worked out well.

The Hornets played their first four exhibitions, going 1-3. The last of those four was a home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday.

Now they don’t play again until Oct. 17, against the Bulls in Chicago. Coach Steve Clifford gave his team a day off Tuesday, then put them through a three-hour practice Wednesday.

There was plenty of scrimmaging Wednesday. By Clifford’s estimate, they played the equivalent of three NBA quarters, plus did drills and walk-throughs of technical issues.

"I like that," Clifford said of the nearly week-long break from exhibitions. "This gives us some days to really work on some things."

