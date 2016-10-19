Hornets’ Frank Kaminsky in a ‘Bartman’ Cubs jersey? You bet!

Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky, an ardent Chicago White Sox baseball fan, needled Chicago Cubs fans Monday by showing up at Chicago’s United Center in a custom "Bartman" Cubs jersey.
Steve Bartman was the Cubs fan who infamously interfered with Cubs outfielder Moises Alou’s attempt to catch a foul ball in the 2003 NL Championship Series. The Cubs blew a 3-0 lead to the Florida Marlins in that game and lost 8-3.
Kaminsky said Wednesday wearing that jersey was the function of a bet with friends.
"It wasn’t necessarily my idea,” he said. “I’m not going to name names who’s it was. It was a bet and I followed through on it.”
Kaminsky also wore the jersey on a Wrigleyville neighborhood rooftop Sunday night, which drew plenty of attention.
"All my friends are Cubs fans. I fully understand the pettiness of what I did. I just thought it was funny and I don’t want to see the Cubs win," Kaminsky said.
So, he must have had a good time Tuesday night, when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cubs 6-0 to take a 2-1 lead in the NLCS
"I’m not going to say I had a good time, but I watched the game and was in a group chat with my friends.," Kaminsky said. "They didn’t have many good words to say to me, and that’s fine."
