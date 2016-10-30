Hornets exercise 3rd-year option on Frank Kaminsky

The Hornets have exercised the third-year option on forward/center Frank Kaminsky.
The 23-year-old Kaminsky appeared in 81 games with three starts as a rookie in 2015-16, averaging 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.3 minutes per game. The 7-foot Kaminsky scored in double-digits 23 times, including two games of 20 or more and nine games of 15-plus points.
Hornets general manager Rich Cho said Sunday night "we have been very pleased with Frank's development both offensively and defensively. We look forward to what he will continue to contribute to our organization while evolving into an even better player."
